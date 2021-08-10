Rosey Yunus to discuss with relevant agencies to help Kuala Niah family rebuild house destroyed in fire

MIRI (Aug 10): Assistant Minister of Women, Family and Childhood Development Datuk Rosey Yunus will be discussing with the relevant authorities on rebuilding the home of the family whose lost their home in Kampung Lajong, Kuala Niah to a fire on Aug 7.

Rosey when handing over some assistance and welfare aid to the family on Monday said she will discuss and make arrangement with relevant agencies for the rebuilding plan.

“We will meet with Subis District officers and the Welfare Department (JKM) to discuss on how to provide assistance. The allocated fund by JKM for construction materials is about RM5,000, which will be channel to the family later once it is ready.

“Other assistance such as clothes, kitchen utensils and bedding sets will be added later, to provide comfort to them,” said Rosey.

Also present to handover financial assistance were Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni, secretaries to chief minister – Sarkawi Suhaili and Julani Moktar; and Welfare officers.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) received a distress call of a fire in Kampung Lajong, Niah around 9.05pm on Aug 7, some 21km away from the Batu Niah fire station.

Miri Bomba chief Law Poh Kiong said apart from six motorcycles destroyed in the fire, the semi-permanent double-storey house measuring 20 feet by 30 feet was also about 80 per cent destroyed.

Bomba managed to extinguish the fire around 12.17am.