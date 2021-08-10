Seize opportunities to improve livelihood, economic standings, CM tells Sarawak Muslims

KUCHING (Aug 10): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg reminded all Sarawakian Muslims to improve their livelihoods and economic standing by seizing the opportunities created from the Sarawak government’s initiatives.

Addressing the congregants during the state-level Maal Hijrah ceremony at Masjid Jamek here last night, he said that the state government will continue to give emphasis on socioeconomic development in an effort to become a developed and high-income state by 2030.

With Sarawak aiming to become the developed state, he said that the quality of life will also need to be increased.

“One of the efforts done by the state government is, firstly, to develop our economy based on the resource we have and we add value to them through the latest knowledge.

“Secondly, for us to produce Sarawakians who have the skills and expertise in those knowledge that can help increase (those values). And thirdly, we have an economy where the products will be exported and produced for open market.

“These three are based on the teachings in Islam, (that is) through knowledge, to use that knowledge to increase the values of the resources available in the state, and to serve the people well,” he said.

Abang Johari asserted that these values were also stipulated in the post Covid-19 Development Strategy initiated by the state government to develop the Sarawak.

“I call on Muslims to utilise anything that is created by the government and together, we pray that in this new year we will ‘hijrah’ prudently in our effort to improve our livelihoods,” he added.

Among those present at the event were the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, Assistant Minister in Chief Minister’s Department (Islamic Affairs and DBKU) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.