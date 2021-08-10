Senior citizen remanded over alleged murder of wife

IPOH (Aug 10): A senior citizen has been remanded for a week beginning today for the alleged murder of his wife at a double-storey house in Gopeng yesterday.

Kampar district police chief Supt Hasron Nazri Hashim said the 72-year-old man was also detained yesterday.

“Checks found that the man did not have any previous criminal record and the police are still waiting for the suspect’s urine test results,” he said in a statement today.

It was reported that a 74-year-old woman with disabilities was found dead with slash wounds on her neck at a house in Taman Desa Cahaya, Gopeng yesterday morning.

Hasron Nazri said the victim’s body was found by her daughter and two grandchildren who went to the house after receiving a call from the suspect at about 7.30am.

“Also found was a knife next to the victim,” he said adding that initial investigations found that the victim was partially paralysed and lived with her husband who was also suffering from various ailments.

He said police found no signs of a break-in and the case was being investigated under section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. – Bernama