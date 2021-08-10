Seven new Covid-19 clusters detected in Sarawak, four in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 10): Seven new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Sarawak today, with four of them in Kuching.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in today’s statement said the clusters in Kuching are the Kampung Jaya Bakti Cluster, Kampung Tanjong Bako Cluster, Lorong Cahaya Damai Cluster, and Lorong Braang Payang Cluster, involving the communities there.

A total 15 people including the index case out of 56 screened were infected with COvif-19 from the The Kampung Jaya Bakti Cluster. For the Kampung Tanjong Bako Cluster, 27 people were infected out of 61 screened.

A total of 54 people including the index case out of 152 screened were found positive for Covid-19 from the Lorong Cahaya Damai Cluster, and 23 including the index case were positive for the virus from the Braang Payang Cluster out of 36 screened.

The other new clusters are the Sessang Cluster in Kabong, Dabai Baruh Cluster in Saratok and Senibung Cluster in Lundu, all community clusters.

For the Sessang Cluster, 42 including the index case were positive for Covid-19 out of 247 screened. The Dabai Baruh Cluster saw 32 positive cases including the index case out of 163 screened, while 92 others were still waiting for their lab test results.

The Senibung Cluster in Lundu recorded seven positive cases out of 26 people screened.

Meanwhile, clusters that reported new cases today included Kampung Paya Mebi Cluster in Kuching (2); Bunga Rampai Cluster, Bau (1); Melikin Cluster, Serian (107); Peligong Cluster, Saratok (3); Tanjung Tuang Cluster, Samarahan (25); Kampung Git Cluster, Kuching (47); Kandis Pantu Cluster, Sri Aman (10); Mega Suai Cluster, Subis (1) and Kampung Bintawa Tengah Cluster, Kuching (26).

The other cluster with new cases today were Kampung Bunuk Cluster, Kuching (64); Kampung Bintawa Hilir Cluster, Kuching (2); Kampung Bintawa Ulu Cluster, Kuching (111); Kampung Sebat Melayu Cluster, Lundu (3); Kampung Pandan Cluster, Lundu (2), Jalan Pisang Raja Cluster, Bintulu (6); Sessang Cluster, Kabong (3) and Lorong Cahaya Damai Cluster, Kuching (1).

On a positive note, SDMC announced the end of the Kampung Serikin Cluster in Bau and Sungai Long Seripa Cluster in Sebauh after no new cases were reported from there for the past 28 days.

Both clusters had reported 151 and 50 positive cases respectively.