Tennis should have different SOP

KOTA KINABALU: Tennis should have a different standard operating procedure (SOP), said Sabah Tennis Association (STA) president Johnson Koh.

He stressed that tennis should not be compared to other court games such as badminton when deciding on the suitable SOP.

Koh added the right people with tennis know-how must prepare the SOP for the sport.

“I fully agree that we must have SOP to follow during this dangerous and very bad Covid-19 tragedy.

“But I am not sure if the current SOP that has been drawn up are from people who know what is what,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I specifically only want to comment on the tennis perspective.

“How can tennis be grouped together with badminton, squash, table-tennis and other court games … non contact.

“First of all the dimensions and spaces are totally different. Most table-tennis and badminton games are enclosed or indoors.

“Tennis courts are often 120 feet by 60 feet as normal standards, much bigger than the others mentioned.

“By dimensions, if you play doubles with four players in the court, the distancing is definitely more than the recommended SOP.

“So, my statement is it’s illogical to group tennis with the others mentioned.

“Every sport is different … every sport has different rules.

“Please get the right relevant people for correct information to formulate and to regulate the sport,” he said.

The current SOP stated tennis is among the non-contact sports allowed, although like badminton and table tennis, only the singles event can be played so long as the SOP on physical distancing of at least two to three meters apart is complied with.