Three more premises in Kuching added to HIDE system

KUCHING (Aug 10): Two shopping malls in Kuching and one market in Sibu have been listed in the Ministry of Health’s Hotspot Identification for Dynamic Engagement (HIDE), said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement today, the committee said that the three premises are Plaza Merdeka and Vivacity Megamall in Kuching and Sibu Central Market.

If no hotspots emerge in the premises after the implementation of pre-emptive actions, these premises will be removed from the HIDE list within a period of seven days after their listing.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that the police have issued 55 compounds for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) with Kuching topping the list with 30 compounds, followed by Bintulu (13), Miri (10) and Saratok (2).

A total of 18 compounds issued were for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually when entering a premises and anothher 18 were for premises owners opening entertainment centres or visitors not complying with social distancing.

Ten compounds were issued for operating and visiting premises beyond the allowed operating hours, non-compliance of social distancing (6), carrying out prohibited activities, which is cockfighting (2) and failing to wear face mask (1).

To date, the police have issued a total of 9,826 compounds statewide. No arrests were made today.

Local authorities under the Ministry of Local Government and Housing issued two compounds today with one each by the Serian District Council and Sarikei District Council for failing to update the registration book when entering a premises.

The local authorities have issued 1,401 compounds to date.