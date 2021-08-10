Two longhouses in Sarawak put under EMCO today

KUCHING (Aug 10): Two longhouses have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

Rh Paberi Magelit, Sg Menok, Lapok, Tinjar in Beluru, and Rumah Munan, Sg Kuap in Sarikei have been placed under EMCO from starting today (Aug 10) to Aug 24.

The committee also said there were no extensions to existing EMCO localities in the state.

Meanwhile, six other localities in Kuching, Tatau and Simunjan have ended their EMCO today.

In Kuching, they are Kampung Jawa Batu 12, Kampung Bumbok and Kampung Telaga Air, while in Tatau they are Rh Nibong anak Kerokoh, Sg Entajum and Rh Ajah anak Umkar, Sungai Serupai Baru.

Kampung Muding in Simunjan ended its EMCO on August 9.