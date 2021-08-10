Wong: PSB an alternative to GPS in Chinese-majority seats

SIBU (Aug 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) wants to be seen as an alternative to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the 16 Chinese-majority seats in the state, said party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

“Hopefully the Chinese community will see us as a Sarawak-based party fighting for equality, justice, fairness and fair play so that we can create a healthier Sarawak for Sarawakians.

“It will also change Sarawak for the better,” he told reporters when met after presenting food aid to about 100 Bawang Assan folk affected by Covid-19 at PSB Bawang Assan branch, here yesterday.

The 16 Chinese-majority seats in the state are Padungan, Pending, Batu Lintang, Kota Sentosa, Batu Kitang, Batu Kawa, Repok, Meradong, Bukit Assek, Dudong, Bawang Assan, Pelawan, Tanjong Batu, Piasau, Pujut and Senadin.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, earlier said that PSB has also received overwhelming response in Dayak-majority seats.

“The sentiments for change in Dayak areas are very, very strong. I can see everywhere I go that thousands turn up to welcome us. I have travelled 6,000km of road throughout Sarawak, from constituency to constituency, and everywhere I went, the response was overwhelming.

“They really turned up, everyone wants to wear our party T-shirt,” he said, adding he was happy with the response from Dayak areas towards PSB.

He noted that many Dayak-majority seats, particularly in remote areas, still lacked basic infrastructure including water and electricity supplies and road and internet connectivity.

“That is why sometimes I have to use timber or plantation roads and travel long hours along rivers to reach Dayak settlements,” he said.

Wong also said that PSB was also welcomed in Malay/Melanau-majority areas.

“They all want change. In fact, many Malay/Melanau areas are still as backward as Dayak areas.”

On the food aid, Wong said he had so far distributed food assistance to more than 4,000 households affected by the pandemic in Bawang Assan.

They included households from 105 longhouses under the constituency, he added.