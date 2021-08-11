1,514 cases, 13 deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: The number of new Covid-19 cases in Sabah reached the highest at 1,514 with 13 deaths on Wednesday.

Seven deaths were recorded in the city centre, while Papar, Kudat, Tuaran, Penampang, Tawau and Beluran with one each.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 925 cases or 61 per cent of the total cases involving close contacts, 331 or 21.8 per cent from symptomatic screenings and 118 or 7.8 per cent from existing clusters.

“A total of 1005 out of 1514 cases on Wednesday are from category 1 and 2, 13 people from category 3 and three people each in category 4 and 5.

“The rest are still under investigation by the State Health Department to determine the categorization,” he said.

Kota Kinabalu with 263 daily cases topped the list followed by Penampang 228, Keningau 140, Tawau 137, Sandakan 104, Papar 92, Tuaran 83, Beluran 78, Kota Belud 49, Beaufort 40, Putatan 36, Kalabakan 30, Sipitang 29, Kuala Penyu 26, Telupid 23, Lahad Datu 23, Kota Marudu 23, Tenom 22, Tambunan 19, Kunak 15, Ranau 14 and Pitas 12.

Five districts recorded single digit namely Tongod 9, Semporna 6, Kinabatangan 6, Kudat 5 and Nabawan 2.

One new cluster in Keningau — Kluster Batu 27 Sook was recorded in the past 24 hours.