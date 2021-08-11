Bomba Bintulu operating with back up from Miri, Sibu, after all firefighters ordered to quarantine

BINTULU (Aug 11): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Bintulu Zone 5 is operating as usual thanks to back up personnel from Miri and Sibu, said zone chief Wan Kamarudin Wan Ahmad.

This followed the quarantine order for all 60 of the zone’s firefighters until Aug 21, after several personnel tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

“For the time being all Bomba personnel in Bintulu station are under quarantine order.

“However, to ensure that the fire station remains operational, the department has directed and obtained manpower — 10 personnel each from Miri and Sibu,” Wan Kamarudin told The Borneo Post.

As a precautionary measure, he said the department also requested officers and management staff at the Bintulu zone office, who work in different buildings but in the same compound, to undergo quarantine.

He said all office-related work would be monitored from home.

If there are urgent needs, he said Bomba management from Miri or Sibu would be called in to assist.

“All officers, personnel, and family members had completed the swab test on Sunday,” he said.

Wan Kamarudin, who is also under quarantine with his family members, said in terms of daily necessities, they have received food aid from the Welfare Department.

He added the department and relevant authorities are still probing the cause of the Covid-19 infections among the personnel.

On Monday (Aug 9), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) declared a workplace cluster here dubbed the Jalan Pisang Raja Cluster.

The committee said 63 people had undergone swab tests for Covid-19 and 10 of them had tested positive, including the index case.

In its daily updates yesterday, SDMC said six new positive Covid-19 cases were detected for the Jalan Pisang Raja Cluster.

In total, Bintulu district recorded 14 new positive cases yesterday.