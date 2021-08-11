Cabby who rammed vehicles at KKIA passes away

KOTA KINABALU: The taxi driver who ran amok and rammed his car into several vehicles at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) recently has passed away.

Ng Chin Seng, 65, was believed to have succumbed to a long battle with kidney failure and other health issues on Monday, Aug 9.

KKIA Limousine and Taxi Association president Shamsuddin Mohd Shah said he was told of Ng’s passing by other taxi drivers.

“I was informed of Ng’s passing by other taxi drivers who knew him.

“Ng has had a rough life, he was under so much mental stress due to health issues and was undergoing dialysis, and we had tried our best to help in any way we could,” he said.

According to Shamsuddin, the deceased had no permanent home and normally slept in community halls or in his car.

The deceased is also said to be estranged from his wife and children.

Shamsuddin added that members of the association will pay their last respects to Ng before his cremation at a funeral parlour on Thursday (Aug 12).

Meanwhile, Shamsuddin said the July 19 incident where Ng rammed into several taxis and damaged their vehicles due to some misunderstandings, the president claimed that none of the victims whose vehicles were affected will take any action or claim for their damages from Ng.

“We all know his problem. We are all affected by the pandemic, there is no business and all of us are struggling in many ways so that is why they decided to just let the matter be,” he said.

Shamsuddin urged the government to look into the hardship of taxi drivers who have lost a huge chunk of their income following the Covid-19 pandemic which has been going on for over a year.

“It has been a difficult year for many, and the situation is still not getting better for us airport taxi drivers,” he said.