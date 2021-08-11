Cops nab 18 individuals at wild party in Kepong

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Police detained 18 individuals including seven women, four of them foreigners, for being involved in a wild party at a condominium in Kepong, here, early today.

All of them were issued with a compound of RM4,000 each under Regulation 17 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations, National Recovery Plan 2021.

Sentul district police chief, ACP Beh Eng Lai said during the raid on the condominium at 1 am, all the individuals, aged between 19 and 42, were drinking alcohol and listening to loud music.

He said the investigation found that two males, aged 19 and 27, were the organisers of the party which was promoted through the WeChat application and charging RM150 for each room in the condominium.

“The two were also suspected of organising the wild party since early this month. The urine screening conducted today found 12 of the individuals to be positive for amphetamine, methamphetamine and ketamine. Also seized was MDMA weighing 27.50 grammes,” he said in a statement.

Beh said a remand order would be made on all the suspects and the investigation was being conducted under Section 39A(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama