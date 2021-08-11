Cops probing claims on sale of fake digital vaccination certs

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): The police have started investigations into allegations on the sale of fake digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates as claimed by a Facebook user.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the police received a report regarding the matter after an article was uploaded by the Facebook user stating that the fake certificate is already on sale online.

“Investigations are currently being conducted under Section 22 (d) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988,” he said in a statement tonight.

Abd Jalil reminded the public not to get involved in falsifying and selling digital vaccine certificates.

He also urged those with information about the incident to contact the nearest police stations. – Bernama