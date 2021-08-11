Covid-19: Betong turns to orange zone from yellow

KUCHING (Aug 11): Betong district has been classified as an orange zone district from yellow after recording 21 local Covid-19 transmissions in the past 14 days, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

However, Meradong which was previously a red zone district, has reverted to orange after recording 36 locally transmitted cases in the past 14 days.

This brought the total number of orange zone districts in the state to six. Other orange zone districts were Kapit, Kanowit, Beluru and Tebedu.

Eleven districts that remained yellow zones were Telang Usan, Sarikei, Pakan, Sebauh, Julau, Lawas, Daro, Tanjung Manis, Song, Pusa and Belaga.

Only five districts remained as green zones – Bukit Mabong, Lubok Antu, Matu, Marudi, and Limbang.

Kuching, along with 17 other districts, remained as as red zone districts.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.