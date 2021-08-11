Covid-19: No new clusters in Sarawak today, 76 new cases from active clusters

KUCHING (Aug): Nine active Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak saw a total increase of 76 new cases even though there was no new cluster recorded today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 updates.

The clusters that have new cases today are Kampung Git Cluster with 46 new cases, Kampung Haji Baki Cluster (9), Kampung Bunuk (8), Kampung Pulo Ulu (4), Braang Payang (3), 511 Sentosa (2), Kampung Tanjong Bako (2), Jalan Pisang Raja (1), and Lorong Cahaya Damai (1).

The other 86 active clusters did not record any new cases for the day, the committee added.

SDMC also announced that the Nanga Tada Cluster in Kanowit has ended after no new cases were reported from there in the last 28 days.

No extensions were given to any of the active clusters today.