Covid-19: Two more deaths recorded in Sarawak, new cases down to 634

KUCHING (Aug 11): Sarawak recorded two Covid-19 deaths today while recording a drop in new cases to 634 from 836 yesterday, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update that the cumulative number of cases in the state today was at 83,387, and the death toll at 475.

A total of 21 districts reported new cases of which almost half of them were recorded in Kuching at 319 followed by Samarahan (64), Bau (42), Lundu (41), Sibu (40), Bintulu (34), Serian (31), Simunjan (14) and Mukah (13).

The rest of the districts recorded single-digit cases namely Miri (6), Sri Aman (6), Selangau (5), Tebedu (4), Pusa (3), Kabong (3), Tatau (2), Betong (2), Beluru (2), and one each in Meradong, Belaga and Subis, said the committee.

The committee said 426 of the new cases today were detected from close contacts to positive cases; 77 from screenings of individuals from active clusters; 72 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 57 from other screenings at health facilities.

There was also an Import A case involving an individual who had returned from Arab Saudi, as well as an Import B case where the individual had returned or entered from Johor, SDMC added.

On the latest fatalities, the committee said both cases were recorded in Sibu and involved male victims.

One of them, a 41-year-old, who had no history of comorbidity, had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 6, while the other aged 65 with a history of hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and heart disease, tested positive on August 4.

Both victims had died at Sibu Hospital.

Meanwhile, a total of 437 Covid-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals and quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centres (PKRC) across the state.

SDMC said 226 were discharged from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and Kuching PKRC; 101 from Serian PKRC; 58 from Unimas PKRC; 22 from Bintulu Hospital and PKRC; eight from Sibu Hospital and PKRC; seven from Mukah PKRC; six from Betong PKRC; four from Sarikei Hospital and PKRC; two from Miri Hospital and PKRC; and one each from Kapit Hospital and PKRC, Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC, and Lawas PKRC.

The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 75,063 or 90.02 per cent out of the overall cases, said the committee.

SDMC said that currently 7,669 active cases were being warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRCs throughout the state, where 4,487 were being treated in SGH and Kuching PKRC; 712 in Serian PKRC; 688 in Unimas PKRC; 441 in Miri Hospital and PKRC; 402 in Sibu Hospital and PKRC; 319 in Bintulu Hospital and PKRC; 219 in Mukah PKRC; 153 in Betong PKRC; 147 in Sri Aman Hospital; 53 in Sarikei Hospital and PKRC; 40 in Kapit Hospital and PKRC; and eight in Lawas PKRC.