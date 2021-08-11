Covid-19 Delta variant case detected in Kota Belud

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded one new Covid-19 case from variants of concern (VOC) — Delta (B.1.617.2) in Kota Belud.

The case was detected by Institute of Medical Research (IMR) between Aug 6 – 10 from Kluster Linau Kumpang (reported two months ago), as announced by the Ministry of Health on Tuesday.

Kluster Linau Kumpang was recorded on June 27, where the 40-year-old index case experienced fever, flu and loss of smell since June 11 before tested positive of Covid-19 at Kota Belud Hospital.

Following the case, 29 other individuals were found positive after 55 contacts were screened.

Based on preliminary investigation, the index case from Kampung Ejuk is likely to have contracted the infection from the community while visiting her family in Kg Linau Kumpang on June 10.

This newly announced cases bring the cumulative VOC in Sabah to 11 — three cases of Alpha (B.1.1.7) and four cases each Beta (B.1.351) and Delta, which were found from Kluster Linau Kumpang, Kluster Lorong Megah Jaya in Sandakan, Kluster Ocean Blue, Kluster Gusi in Papar and Kluster Kauran Durok in Keningau.

No Variant of Interest (VOI) case has been detected in Sabah as of August 10.