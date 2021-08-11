Dr Adham: 28.3 pct of M’sian population complete Covid-19 vaccination

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Some 28.3 per cent or 9,246,295 of the country’s population have completed both doses of the Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Through an infographic shared on Twitter, the minister said a total of 16,119,916 people have received the first dose of the vaccine, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered until yesterday to 25,366,211 doses.

“According to percentage, 68.9 per cent of the country’s adult population has received the first dose, and 39.5 per cent have completed both the doses,” he said.

On the daily vaccination rate, 357,891 vaccine doses were dispensed yesterday with 160,320 doses as first dose and 197,661 doses for the second dose recipients.

The National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme was launched last Feb 24 to curb the spread of the virus in the country. — Bernama

