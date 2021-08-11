Dr Annuar invites public to choose cover design of new book

SIBU (Aug 11): The public are invited to be part of Nangka assemblyman Dr Annuar Rapaee’s new book titled ‘The Political Heart: A Decade’s Journey from Physician to Politician’ by voting for their favourite book cover design.

During a special Facebook Live stream yesterday, Dr Annuar said the book on his 10-year journey as a politician is expected to be published next month.

“This book is going to be your book also. We have a ‘Vote for Your Favourite Book Cover Contest’ which is now open until Aug 20.

“I am inviting all of you to choose the book cover design you like and stand a chance to win two folding bikes,” he said.

The contest at https://bit.ly/politicalheart is open to all Malaysians with one vote for each participant. Participants must share the Facebook post of the contest at least once.

The Assistant Minister of Education, Science and Technological Research wrote the book to share his 10-year experience as a politician and inspire youths thinking of venturing into politics.

“Although the journey is short compared to other politicians, I was called to record these 10 years of service; maybe there were secrets, definitely some bitter and sweet experience, interesting stories, and challenges faced. I will also share my time in university and journey from a cardiologist to a politician,” he said.

He added that the book also serves as a reminder of his responsibility as a people’s representative. All proceeds from the sale of the book will be donated to charity.