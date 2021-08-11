Dr Sim: S’wak govt assessing vaccinating under-18s as many positive cases are children

KUCHING (Aug 11): The Sarawak government has asked the Sarawak Covid-19 Advisory Group (Scovag) to evaluate whether children under the age of 18 can be given a Covid-19 vaccine, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor said this was in view of the 31 per cent or 260 out of 836 positive cases yesterday who were below 18 years old.

“As Sarawak (population) has been vaccinated far ahead of the country, and about 29 per cent of our population is younger than age 18, we should not wait for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme’s (PICK) policy and have asked Scovag to evaluate on this group for vaccination,” he said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Sim said yesterday’s positive cases involved 114 or 36 per cent unvaccinated individuals; 116 (13.8 per cent) first dose recipients; and 346 (41.4 per cent) fully vaccinated individuals.

From the total figure, 77 per cent or 645 cases were from Kuching, Samarahan, and Serian districts.

He said the number of positive cases among those who only received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine would be lower as Sarawak has almost 99.9 per cent follow up on the second dose, while positive cases among the fully vaccinated would have to be further analysed to see how many were infected after the two-week interval.

“The good news is that very few among the positive cases are in Category 3, 4, or 5 (severity or deaths).

“But we still need to be on high alert as the sheer number of people infected can pose a challenge to our hospital system,” he said.

The Local Government and Housing Minister also revealed that 15 areas in Kuching recorded more than three cases yesterday.

They were Kampung Bintawa Ulu (143), Kampung Bunuk (69), Punau Cluster (50), Kampung Bintawa Tengah (28), Kampung Telaga Air (6), Lorong Cahaya Damai (5), Jalan Foochow (5), Kuching Family Park (4), Kampung Tupong Ulu (3), Kampung Semeriang Batu (3), Kampung Sebuak (3), Kampung Bintawa Hilir (3), Kampung Semarang (3), Taman Stapok (3), and Xin Siang Demak Laut Commercial Centre (3).