Duo jailed five years for possessing 25cm-long katana

KUCHING (Aug 11): The Sessions Court here today sentenced two men to five years each in prison for having a dangerous weapon in their possession.

Judge Maris Agan convicted Muhammad Khairul Azmi, 30, and Abdul Rahim Othman, 29, on their own guilty pleas entered after the charge was read to them by a court interpreter.

The charge was framed under Section 7 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge, they were found to be in possession of a 25cm-long katana (Japanese sword), which is listed as a scheduled weapon.

The act was committed around 10.20am on Aug 3 at a house in Kampung Siol Kandis, Petra Jaya.

According to facts of the case, a police team conducting an operation on drug pushers in the district raided the house and came across the weapon.

Deputy public prosecutor Danial Ilham Kamaruddin prosecuted while neither Muhammad Khairul nor Abdul Rahim were represented by counsel.