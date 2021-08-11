Eight more Sabah areas under EMCO



KOTA KINABALU: Eight more localities in Sabah will be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), effective from this Friday until August 26.

Senior Foreign Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein said these localities included three in Tawau, namely, Kampung Kongsi 8, Kampung Bergosong in Pulau Sebatik and PPR Taman Sri Apas Batu 8.

The other two are the plantation workers’ quarters in Beluran, namely, Perumahan Ladang Reka Halus and Perumahan Ladang Boustead Trunkline.

The other localities placed under the EMCO are Kampung Kayu Madang, Telipok in Kota Kinabalu, Kampung Batition in Kota Marudu and Kampung Sunsuron in Tambunan.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) for all these areas under the EMCO are the same as announced before,” said Hishammuddin in a statement on the National Recovery Plan (PPN) yesteday.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at 12 localities in Tuaran that was scheduled to end on August 12 has been extended for two more weeks.

This was revealed by the National Security Council Sabah in its official Telegram group on Wednesday.

EMCO in Kampung Betutai, Kampung Bolong Baru, Kampung Bontoi, Kampung Kindu, Kampung Lapasan, Kampung Serusop, Kampung Sungai Damit, Kampung Timbok, Kampung Simpangan, Taman Sri Rugading and Taman Telipok Ria — all in Tuaran will be extended until August 26.

Meanwhile, EMCO at Kampung Lahat-Lahat in Pulau Sebatik Tawau and Ladang Bukit Mas and Ladang Binbar 1 will also be extended for 14 days due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases and to allow continued contact tracing and screenings.

Meanwhile, EMCO in several areas will be lifted on August 12 namely Kampung Ayer in Kudat and several housings in Sandakan — Flat LPPB Sri Taman, Lorong 1-8 Taman Kenari, Taman Mawar and PPR Taman Murni.

In Papar, EMCO in Blok Angsana and Sumboi-Sumboi in Kampung Seberang Benoni, and also Kampung Pengalat Besar will end on August 12.

Also ending is the lockdown in Penampang (Apartment Taman Suria, Kampung Mangkadatan Natoruss and Taman Penampang Fasa 2), Tawau (Taman Perwira Ranggu and Blok 5 Kampung Titingan), Tenom (Kampung Mamaitom and SKIM Kuala Tomani), Putatan (Kampung Meruntum Fasa 3 and PPR Sri Keramat) and Kota Marudu (Kampung Talantang 1).