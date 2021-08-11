Ensure staff tested for Covid before they enter Telang Usan, companies told

MIRI (Aug 11): Companies and contractors operating in Telang Usan constituency have been urged to get their staff tested for Covid-19 prior to travelling to their workplace there to prevent the of the virus in the community, said its assemblyman Dennis Ngau.

He said with Telang Usan reverting to a Covid-19 yellow zone from orange on Aug 8, the situation in the constituency is improving following a month-long spike in positive cases.

“We had been in the red zone for quite some time, so it feels nice to finally see some improvement. Having said that, I would like to remind the community there to continue practising the highest level of compliance towards the Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“I would also like to urge those from outside Telang Usan but who work there, as well as companies operating there, to ensure that they are free from Covid-19 before entering the constituency,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Dennis lamented that one of the source of infection in Telang Usan in the past month was the movement of people in and out of the constituency.

Hence, it is important that companies or contractors who have business in Telang Usan ensure their staff or personnel undergo swab testing before travelling to their worksite there, he added.

“Even if they have completed their second dose (of vaccination), if they come from outside Telang Usan, I would like to urge them to still take a swab test,” he said.

The assemblyman also warned that people’s movement in and out of Telang Usan would increase in the coming week in view of the durian season in Long Lama, and urged everyone to remain vigilant especially with the Delta variant of Covid-19 having already spread in Sarawak.