Five more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 11): Five localities in Sarawak has been put under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) for two weeks, the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) revealed in a statement today.

SDMC said three of the localities were in Bintulu, where two of them were workers’ quarters.

They are Sung Lee Transportation, Kemena Industrial Estate workers’ quarters and KTS Timber Processing Sdn Bhd workers’ quarters which have been placed under EMCO starting yesterday (Aug 10) until August 23.

The other locality put under EMCO in Bintulu is the Kidurong Education Institution living quarters, which had been put under EMCO since Aug 10 till Aug 23.

Two other localities put under EMCO are located in Sebauh and Sri Aman.

Rh Gong Laing, Long Maktub, Tubau in Sebauh has been placed under EMCO from Aug 10 till Aug 23, while Rh Sering, Kampung Bangkong, Pantu in Sri Aman EMCO starts today till Aug 24.

Meanwhile, the committee also announced that three workers’ quarters had their EMCO lifted today.

They are the workers’ quarters of KL Engineering Sdn Bhd and Parasmak Plywood Sdn Bhd in Bintulu; and Stonehead Quarry Sdn Bhd in Tatau.