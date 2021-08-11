GLCs ordered to buy vaccines

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has ordered all state government-linked companies (GLCs) to purchase Covid-19 vaccines to help the state achieve herd immunity.

State Covid-19 spokesman Masidi Manjun said in preparation for any possible disruption of vaccine supply, the State Government decided to buy its own vaccines.

“The State Government will ask government-linked companies to use part of their profits to buy vaccines for their staff and employees, and the rest to be donated to eligible citizens,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This initiative will enhance the immunisation programme and ramp up the vaccination rate among the people of Sabah, ” he said.

It is learned that the production of Pfizer will be disrupted and this will affect Malaysia and other countries which are using the vaccine.

Masidi said that Sabah health director Dr Rose Nani Mudin had informed the State Cabinet that the vaccine supply being sent to the state is so far adequate.

Based on the state Health Department’s planning and notification from the national Covid-19 immunisation task force (CITF), he said Sabah is scheduled to receive a further 1.5 million doses this month.

“The state government, through its GLCs, is ready to buy the supplies to ensure the people get the vaccines as soon as possible.

“The cost to purchase the vaccine will be subtracted from the annual dividends paid by the GLCs to the state government,” he said.

Private sectors, especially large plantation companies, were also encouraged to implement corporate social responsibility (CSR) by buying vaccines for the use of their own employees without waiting for the free vaccines provided by the government.

“We are aware that most of the plantation workers are foreigners. This CSR programme will help to speed up the immunization of the entire adult population in Sabah, regardless of citizen or non-citizen. The State Government is prepared to consider allowing large plantations that have successfully vaccinated 100 per cent of their employees (including families) to operate again with full capacity,” he said.

Masidi also said the State Cabinet has agreed with the new approach proposed by the State Health Department in facing the Covid-19 pandemic, including purchasing its own vaccines to cover the current shortage.

“The new method and approach are based on the fact that we need to improve the vaccination percentage and accepting that lockdown is no longer effective to curb the infection.

“The State Government is satisfied with the daily vaccination rate where 42 per cent of the population of Sabah has received the first dose and about 18.1 per cent has completed their second dose, as of August 9.

The new steps and policies will be taken to balance life and livelihoods to allow Sabah’s economy to heal.

Masidi added that the State Government’s strategic investment arm, Qhazanah Sabah Sdn Bhd, has been appointed by Pharmaniaga Bhd as the Sinovac vaccine sales representative in Sabah.

He also said the State Cabinet is aware that the vaccination rate in every district was different.

“For example, Beaufort has already reached over 50% for both doses while some achieved less than 12%.

“The state Cabinet has instructed the State secretary to investigate the matter in order to find some remedial action,” he added.