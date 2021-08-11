Guan Eng gives statement to police on Dataran Merdeka gathering

GEORGE TOWN (Aug 11): Bagan Member of Parliament (MP) Lim Guan Eng has given his statement to police regarding a gathering of MPs at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 2.

Timur Laut district police chief ACP Soffian Santong said Lim, who is DAP secretary-general, turned up at the Timur Laut district police headquarters today to have his statement recorded.

“The case is being investigated by an investigating officer at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, and police here were assisting to record his statement,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Police here also recorded statements from Penang Chief Minister and Tanjong MP Chow Kon Yeow and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer yesterday on the same case.

On Aug 2, opposition MPs had gathered at Dataran Merdeka before attempting to march to Parliament to push for the continuation of a special sitting which had been postponed on the advice of the Health Ministry following the spread of Covid-19 infections.

They subsequently dispersed peacefully on the advice of police. – Bernama