Health Ministry: Another 211 lives lost to Covid-19 in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 211 more deaths due to Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

In a Twitter post, MoH revealed this brings the death toll in Malaysia to 11,373 since the pandemic began early last year.

Furthermore, 1,053 Covid-19 patients were admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) nationwide in the same 24-hour period, with 546 of them needing breathing assistance.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah added that 184 of those who died today were Malaysians while the remaining 27 were non-citizens.

Furthermore, 165 of the group had a history of previous illnesses.