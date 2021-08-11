Illegal transport syndicate crippled with arrest of 11

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is believed to have crippled an illegal immigrant ‘transporter’ syndicate.

MMEA First Admiral Mohd Rosli Abdullah said 11 people were arrested for attempting to enter the state capital illegally along 1.0 nautical mile off Pulau Sepanggar on Tuesday night.

“Following a tip-off and continuous Ops Benteng operation, MMEA spotted a suspicious boat and upon inspection, we found 11 people, including the boat skipper on board.

“Out of the 11 suspects, six illegal immigrants and four locals were detained as they attempted to enter the state capital illegally,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohd Rosli said investigation revealed that the suspects attempted to enter the country illegally by using a fishing boat to prevent them from being detected by authorities.

“They will board the fishing boat from Pulau Banggi to Kota Kinabalu and vice versa as their daily transport,” he said, adding that Pulau Banggi is close to the Philippines.

The suspects, aged nine to 61, will be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959 and Section 8(2) of the Sabah Ports and Harbour Enactment 2002.