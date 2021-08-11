Immigration officer fined RM3,000 for not reporting bribe offer

SHAH ALAM (Aug 11): An Immigration officer was fined RM3,000 by the Sessions Court here today after she pleaded guilty to a charge with not lodging a report on a RM25,000 bribe offer made to her to not take action against 80 foreign nationals at the KL International Airport (KLIA).

Judge Rozilah Salleh meted out the fine, in default three months jail, on Noor Azma Azmin, 39.

When meting out the sentence, Rozilah also advised Noor Azma to not repeat the offence, saying that corruption has huge impact on the society and the country.

Noor Azma, who was stationed at the KLIA Arrival Hall, was offered cash of RM25,000 by a woman as gratification to not take any action under the Immigration Act against the foreigners, who are Chinese and Pakistani citizens, for allegedly abusing their social visit pass.

She was charged under Section 25(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 with committing the offence at KLIA Terminal Building, Sepang, in 2017.

In mitigation, her lawyer, Norliana Ali Othman, said her client’s husband had no fixed income and they couple had three children aged four months to five years.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohd ‘Afif Mohd Ali prosecuted. – Bernama