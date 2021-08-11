Johor Bahru local authority senior official remanded in graft case

JOHOR BAHRU (Aug 11): A senior officer of a local authority has been remanded for three days starting today to assist in the investigation of a graft case.

Magistrate Mohd Zulhilmi Ibrahim allowed the remand application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) when the 60-year-old man was brought to the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court today.

The case is being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The suspect, who was dressed in MACC lock-up attire and handcuffed, arrived at the court at about 9am and was accompanied by MACC officers.

The man, who is the former mayor of Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) and is now attached with the Johor Bahru City Council, was arrested at 3pm yesterday at the Johor MACC office on suspicion of accepting bribes from contractors while serving at MBIP. — Bernama