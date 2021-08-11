Kelantan preacher ‘Ustaz Budak’ faces another molest charge

PASIR MAS (Aug 11): A preacher, known as ‘Ustaz Budak’ was charged in the Sessions Court here today with molesting a 13-year-old boy last week.

However, Syamsul Zaman Sukri, 33, pleaded not guilty after the charge was read out to him before Judge Badrul Munir Mohd Hamdy, in a proceeding that was conducted online to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly committed the offence of touching the boy’s private part with sexual intent, at a bedroom of a house near Kampung Sat Tengah, Tanah Merah, at around 9.45 am on Aug 3.

The charge, under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping if found guilty.

The court did not allow him bail and set Sept 19 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Hajarul Falenna Itah Abu Bakar prosecuted, while lawyer Ahmad Adha Amir Yasser Amri represented the accused.

Syamsul Zaman is also facing 12 other sexual criminal charges and all the cases are still on trial. – Bernama