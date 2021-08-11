Man found unconscious pronounced dead at scene

KUCHING (Aug 11): A 39-year-old man found unconscious in front of a shop at Jalan Sekama here yesterday morning was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

According to Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah, the man was discovered unresponsive by members of the public who called the hospital around 8am.

Paramedics who arrived at the scene pronounced him dead and the body was taken to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further action, he added.

“According to his identification document, the deceased is a local from Roban KMC Flat at Jalan Ban Hock here.

“Preliminary investigations revealed no criminal element. The case has been classified as sudden death,” said Ahsmon in a statement.