Married couple arrested, drugs worth over RM2 mln seized

PASIR MAS (Aug 11): Police arrested a married couple and seized heroin-base and psychotropic pills worth RM2.095 million from a house at Jalan Pasir Mas-Tanah Merah here last Sunday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the seizure was made following the arrest of a lorry driver by a team from the Bukit Aman Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department Department and the Pasir Mas narcotic team here at about 1.20pm.

“No contraband was found on the man, aged 27, who then led the police to his house, which was nearby. His Thai citizen wife, aged 23, was in the house.

“When in the house house, the man showed to the police a package containing heroin base weighing 13.295 kilogrammes, worth RM1.23 million.

“The police also found 86,000 psychotropic pills, worth RM860,000, and also seized a Proton Satria and a motorcycle,” he told a media conference at the Pasir Mas district police headquarters here today.

He said both the suspects are in remand for seven days since last Aug 8 for drug trafficking and they could face the death sentence if found guilty. — Bernama