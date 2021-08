KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): A moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale hit North Sumatra, Indonesia at 1.19pm today.

Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement said tremors were felt in certain areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

It said the earthquake occurred 18km southeast of Padang Sidempuan, Indonesia, at a depth of 19km, but did not pose a tsunami threat to Malaysia. – Bernama