Only Parliament can determine Muhyiddin’s status as PM, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING (Aug 11): The status of Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister can only be determined in Parliament, opined Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Santubong MP and former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker was reacting to two videos that sought to debate on whether or not Muhyiddin had already lost his majority in Parliament.

“Whatever the count made or statutory declaration given, the truth will be determined in the Dewan Rakyat (Parliament) not outside,” he told The Borneo Post.

“That is to me the safest way is to wait for September session when the vote of confidence is tabled, debated, and voted.”

Wan Junaidi said Muhyiddin would have the choice of what to do next should the count in Parliament not be in his favour.

“Once that happened, the Prime Minister either resigns and all the members of his cabinet will also end, or he will ask the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to dissolve Parliament (to pave the way for a snap election),” he said.

In one of the videos, which is not dated, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaacob from Umno suggested that if the current federal Perikatan Nasional (PN) collapsed, the federal cabinet would be deemed dismantled.

The other video from blogger Raja Petra Kamarudin suggested that the current “perception war” of the Opposition does not mean anything until Parliament determines if Muhyiddin indeed has the majority because independent political parties such as Pejuang, Warisan, and Muda, may in the end shift sides if they did not agree with the choice of the next Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is expected to call Perikatan Nasional’s PN component leaders after his Cabinet meeting today, as his command of Dewan Rakyat majority has been queried.