PH: Ensure hotel, restaurant workers get at least first dose before allowing dine-in

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): While those who are fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 are now allowed to dine in at restaurants and stay at hotels as tourists in states under Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the National Recovery Plan, workers at these outlets should also have received at least their first dose of vaccination, Pakatan Harapan (PH) said today.

In a statement released by the Opposition coalition PH’s presidential council today, it gave suggestions to the Malaysian government on further measures that could be taken to counter Covid-19 risks amid relaxed rules for fully vaccinated persons.

They pointed out that those who had received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine were still at risk of being carriers of the virus, adding that the possibility of a new wave of Covid-19 cases happening in Phase 2 cannot be discounted. The PH leaders then went on to list the steps that the Malaysian government could take, including providing financial incentives to encourage workplaces to improve their ventilation system.

“Since the Covid-19 virus can spread through droplets or aerosols, we are of the view that the ventilation SOP at workplaces including hotels and restaurants must be updated and enforced more firmly.

“Incentives such as grants, wage subsidies, utilities and rent and tax rebates have to be given to those companies to improve or procure equipment such as high efficiency particulate air filters (HEPA filter).

“The government should also help premises including hotels, homestay, and restaurants that will receive customers that have already received two doses of vaccine also have to ensure all their employees have received at least the first dose of vaccine,” the statement said.

The statement was issued jointly by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng. – MalayMail