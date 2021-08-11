Price of RON97, RON95 and diesel unchanged till Aug 18

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): The retail prices of RON97 and RON95 petrol, as well as diesel, will remain unchanged at RM2.74, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre respectively from Aug 12 to 18.

Ministry of Finance (MOF) in a statement today said the prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM).

“To protect the consumers from global oil price increases, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price APM for RON95 and diesel has increased beyond the current ceiling price,” it said.

According to MOF, the government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people. – Bernama