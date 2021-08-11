Report: GPS leaders join meeting with PM in Putrajaya this evening

KUCHING (Aug 11): Leaders from Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) have joined the meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin his office in Putrajaya this evening, said a report in Malaysiakini.

The report said the meeting, also attended by Perikatan Nasional leaders, was held in the wake of news that Istana Negara had requested the prime minister to expedite the parliament sitting to vote on a confidence motion with regard to his leadership.

Muhyiddin had an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong before chairing the weekly cabinet meeting this morning.

According to the report, Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, currently controls 100 out of the 220 parliamentary seats.

Bernama had earlier reported that the vehicles of de facto Law Minister and PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan as well as Home Minister and PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin were seen entering Perdana Putra just before 4pm.

When contacted, Progressive Democratic Party president Tiong King Sing confirmed that the prime minister is meeting with PN and GPS leaders.

Tiong, however, claimed to be in the dark about the meeting’s agenda.

“I am currently in Bintulu (Sarawak). So, I can’t join the meeting due to flight issues. My deputy president Nelson Balang Rining will attend the meeting, ” he had told Malaysiakini.

