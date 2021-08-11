Sarawak police: Only police permits, Covid-19 vaccination certs on MySejahtera recognised

KUCHING (Aug 11): Sarawak police will only recognise documents issued by the force and digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates on the MySejahtera app for travel or standard operating procedure (SOP) checks.

“For an example, if a person needs to travel outside the district or state, they would need to apply for a police permit. Police will check the issued permit, not their vaccination certificates,” Sarawak Commercial Crime Investigation Department head Supt Maria Rasid explained when contacted today.

She said even if members of the public produced a printed Covid-19 vaccination certificate, the police would still need to see the digital version on MySejahtera.

For those entering business premises such as supermarkets or eateries, she said the staff would only check a person’s risk status before allowing them to enter and not their vaccination history.

Maria said Sarawak police have yet to receive any reports on fake digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates, which social media platforms were reporting to be on sale.

An online news portal report had claimed the printed certificates were being sold for RM15 together with a photograph of the holder as well as the date and location of the vaccine doses given.

“So far, we have yet to receive any complaints or reports regarding these fake certificates,” she said.

She pointed out there is no reason for a person to buy or sell fake digital certificates as they are not recognised by the police or businesses.

Maria added should there be reports of using fake digital Covid-19 vaccination certificates, they would be investigated on a case to case basis.

“The offence which they commit will depend on how the fake digital vaccination certificates are being used,” she said.