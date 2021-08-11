Sarawak records 634 new Covid-19 cases out of 20,780 nationwide

KUCHING (Aug 11): Sarawak’s new Covid-19 cases dipped to 634 today from 836 yesterday, out of 20,780 new cases nationwide.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in a Facebook post said the state cumulative number of cases now stands at 83,387.

Selangor continued to rack up the biggest number of cases in the country at 6,921 followed by Kuala Lumpur (2,065), Johor (1,693), Kedah (1,534), Sabah (1,514), Penang, (1,385), Kelantan (1,284) and Negeri Sembilan (1,015).

Malaysia’s new cases today 20,780 was an increase from yesterday’s 19,991, bringing the cumulative total of positive cases in the country to 1,320,547 cases.