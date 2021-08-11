SMDC urged to clarify whether ‘print-out’ of digital cert is sufficient

KUCHING (Aug 11): Social activist Voon Shiak Ni wants the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) to clarify whether a print-out of the MySejahtera digital vaccination certificate is suffice to enter eateries and inter-district travels.

She said as Sarawak was easing into Phrase 3 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP), movement across districts would be allowed for people who have been fully vaccinated with two doses.

The people are, however, advised to show a screenshot of their MySejahtera digital certificate in their mobile phones for inspection by police at roadblocks.

For dine-in at coffee shops and other eateries, customers are also required to show the status of their vaccination via their MySejahtera profile but only customers with at least the first dose are allowed to enter.

“Members of the public have called us wanting to know whether a ‘print-out’ of the MySejahtera digital certificate suffice since many vaccine recipients are registered as ‘dependents’ of MySejahtera account holders.

“An incident occurred yesterday whereby a customer was not allowed into a shop in Kuching for dine-in because he presented a print-out of the digital certificate.” Voon said in a statement yesterday.

She said the shop owner explained that customers need to show the MySejahtera digital certificate in their handphone as is the requirement.

They had to follow the requirement as they were afraid of being summoned by the authorities for breaching the standard operating procedures (SOP).

Voon said she agreed it was good to be strict in order to keep the environment safe for everybody, but pointed out that there are those who do not have access to smartphones and also do not have a MySejahtera account.

“Our community service centre has helped to register quite a number of ‘dependents’ under our personal MySejahtera account, and I am sure many elderly people at home are registered under the MySejahtera accounts of their children or relatives.

“Taking this into consideration, we hope SDMC can enlighten the public on the matter, and to clarify as to whether print-out of the MySejahtera digital certificate can be used just the same,” she said.

Voon said while Sarawak might be moving into Phase 3 of the NRP soon, whereby most economic activities would be allowed to operate, the people’s adherence to strict SOPs is crucial to ensure their mobility does not fuel the spread of the pandemic.

She said the fight against the virus is tough, and a good fight is only possible with the concerted efforts of everybody.