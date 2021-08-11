Statistics Dept: June motor vehicle sales down 92 pct from May

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): The motor vehicle industry suffered a staggering 92.4 per cent drop in its sales value in June this year, said the Department of Statistics Malaysia.

Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Mohd Uzir Mahidin said the sales value for motor vehicles stood at RM11.6 billion in May 2021.

“In June, this figure became RM0.9 billion, or approximately -92.4 per cent,” he posted on Twitter.

Uzir said the sales value of wholesale and retail trade registered approximately RM92.2 billion in June 2021, falling by -10.3 per cent year-on-year.

“However the volume index of wholesale and retail trade recorded a sturdy growth of 22 per cent, due to low base after this sector contracted by 23.4 per cent in the same quarter last year.

“This growth can be attributed to the motor vehicles sub-sector, which grew by 28.2 per cent,” he said.

For wholesale trade that accounts for 21.2 per cent of the volume index of wholesale and retail, it includes other specialised wholesale at 44.9 per cent and non-specialised wholesale trade at 39.5 per cent.

Retail trade, which accounts for 21.7 per cent of the volume index, consists of retail sale in specialised stores at 36.3 per cent, and retail sale of cultural and recreation goods in specialised stores at 35.6 per cent.

As for motor vehicles, this includes the sales of motor vehicles at 44.3 per cent, and sales of motor vehicle parts and accessories at 21.4 per cent. – MalayMail