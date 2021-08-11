Umno sec-gen: MPs supporting PN will not be sacked

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 11): Umno MPs who remain in favour of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government will not be sacked, despite the party’s decision to withdraw its support for Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and his government.

According to Barisan Nasional’s news outlet BNOnline, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan also denied claims that the party was threatening members who support the PN government.

He said that letters previously distributed were merely reminders and explanation requests.

“There are those who said the letters were threats? They were not, they were just reminders to the members to be ethical and follow the party’s decision.

“Umno has no intention of sacking anyone. We wished to remind them of the party’s constitution. That was the intention of the letters I sent to them, my friends,” he said in an interview posted on Umno’s Facebook page last night.

Previously, a letter issued by the Umno secretary-general’s office dated August 5 raised the issue of PN’s apparent disregard of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s orders in relation to the Emergency Ordinances.

The letter also asked Umno members, including ministers and deputy ministers in the PN Cabinet to withdraw their support, giving them until last Saturday to express their stance in supporting the party’s decision.

On the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) decision to invalidate Umno’s postponement of its elections, he said Umno had submitted all the documents required including meeting minutes of the supreme council meeting (MKT) last February in which they had agreed to postpone the party’s election.

“The document dated February 19 states that the party had made a decision (postponement of elections) in Janda Baik, Pahang, which two members of the MKT did not attend, out of 55 MKT members,” he said, adding that the next discussion after the Umno General Assembly was the minutes of that meeting.

“I requested to meet them (RoS) and they have given me an appointment. I have a feeling they will give me a satisfactory response,” he said.

He also explained that the decision to postpone the party elections made by the supreme council meeting in June was done in a correct manner, even though it was not made during a physical meeting.

“I did it in the right way using the WhatsApp application. Everything said in there will be taken as a digital document and filed, not presented on the phone, but filed.

“MKT members agreed to the method, as it would be printed out and there is an accurate calculation method. We’ve never done anything virtually before, never even thought of it. It used to be a resolution on paper, but now it’s digital,” he said.

Ahmad Maslan added that Umno’s lawyers explained during the meeting with the RoS that the party presented several cases in court where the WhatsApp resolution could be used as evidence in court.

“It means it can also be used by any organisation when making a decision,” he said. – MalayMail