13 more localities in Sarawak put under EMCO – SDMC

KUCHING (Aug 12): A total of 13 localities in nine districts in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced today.

It said four localities have started its two-week EMCO starting yesterday until August 24.

They are Rh Degum anak Usit, Nanga Puti, Kakus in Tatau; Rh Kepalin anak Omar, KM58 Jalan Bintulu-Miri (Bakun junction), Kemena Industrial Estate, and the workers’ quarters of Wahon Glass & Aluminium Sdn Bhd in Bintulu.

In Meradong, Rh Juan, Skim B at Bintangor has been placed under EMCO starting today until August 28 while Kampung Bungey, Debak in Betong will start its EMCO from tomorrow until August 26.

Also undergoing the EMCO from tomorrow until August 26 would be Kampung Braang Payang, Kampung Samariang Batu and Kampung Pulo Hilir and Kampung Pulo Ulu in Kuching; Kampung Sega in Bau; Kampung Sg Pinang Baru, Kampung Sg Pinang Sega, Kampung Sg Pinang Lama and Kampung Sg Pinang in Simunjan; and Kampung Baru, Kota Samarahan in Samarahan.

SDMC added that the workers’ quarters of Sri Datai Mining Sdn Bhd in Mukah will be under EMCO from August 14 to 27.

Meanwhile, the committee also announced the end of EMCO at nine localities in seven districts today.

They are Rh Regina, Sg Selidap in Sarikei; Rh Chuat Empayang in Kabong; Kampung Senari in Kuching; Rh Gilbert Melina, Kampung Rawan Ili, Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman; Rh Belong anak Entalang, Nanga Serenggas, Ulu Anap in Tatau; Rh Labo anak Abit, Jambatan Lemua at Bakong, Rh Seman Anak Riggie, Sg Nat, Jalan Samling at Tinjar, Rh Ambon anak Menggat, Jambatan Lemua at Bakong in Beluru; and Kampung Empila, Kota Samarahan in Samarahan.