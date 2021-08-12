Almost all Labuan eateries implement SOPs for fully vaccinated diners

LABUAN: Almost all of the over 100 eateries in this duty-free island have been implementing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for fully vaccinated diners as encouraged by the government, said Labuan Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) chairman Rithuan Ismail.

He said the new strict requirements which are in line with the government’s relaxation for individuals who had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as announced by the Prime Minister last week, have been well received by the food and beverage (F&B) operators.

“Based on our survey and inspections, we are pleased to note the cooperation from the F&B operators in ensuring compliance with the dine-in SOPs here, and this is in tandem with the Labuan CITF’s efforts towards Labuan Covid-19 green zone,” Rithuan said after leading a spot check on Labuan Fishermen Wharf Restaurant and Living Room (Bistro) at Dorsett Grand Hotel here yesterday.

The spot check was initiated by the Labuan Disaster Management Committee comprising representatives of the National Security Council (MKN), Labuan Police and Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry, as well as the media fraternity.

He said the committee also found all the F&B premises’ operators and workers have been fully vaccinated.

“The various business chambers have also given close cooperation by ensuring its members operating F&B to implement the dine-in SOPs,” he said.

Meanwhile, Labuan Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Datuk Dahlif Singh told Bernama an advice notice had been circulated to all 18 Indian F&B outlets operators to implement the SOPs for fully vaccinated diners.

“We want all these Indian restaurants to ensure all operators and workers are fully vaccinated before they resume business operations, and our chamber wants the digital vaccine certificate confirming that the operator and workers in the respective premises have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to be put up on the walls at the premises,” he said.

Labuan has entered Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) since Aug 4 with economic sectors allowed to operate, except those listed in the ‘negative list’ such as pedicure and manicure providers, reflexology and night clubs.

Labuan has fully vaccinated 80 per cent of its adult population on July 27, and became the first among federal territories and states in the country to achieve herd immunity against Covid-19.

As of Aug 11, this federal territory has immunised 62,213 or 90.82 per cent of the 68,500 adults listed as eligible for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). – Bernama