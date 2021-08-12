At first sitting for 2021, Johor Sultan says may dissolve state assembly if lawmakers don’t work together for common good

JOHOR BAHRU (Aug 12): Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar today warned all assemblymen that he will not hesitate to dissolve the state assembly if they cannot work together and the political turmoil disrupts the governance of Johor.

The Johor Ruler also reminded all 56 elected state representatives that bad behaviour will not be tolerated as the state assembly is a place to discuss and make resolutions for the interest of the people.

“Do not contaminate my House with bad behaviour. This is an august House and not a House for caged monkeys.

“I will not entertain any political games coming from assemblymen who continue to fight until it disrupts the government and state,” the 63-year-old monarch said in reopening the Johor state assembly in Kota Iskandar this morning.

Sultan Ibrahim was accompanied by his sons Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim, and Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Ibrahim.

Present were Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Gambir assemblyman, and Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad. — Malay Mail