Be on high alert even after completing two doses of Covid-19 vaccine – Dr Sim

KUCHING (Aug 12): Sarawakians still need to be on high alert even after completing two doses of Covid-19 vaccine because they can still be infected and spread the virus, said State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

He said on Facebook that unless everyone do their part in following the standard operating procedures and the new norm, there would be no slowing down of the Covid-19 transmission in Sarawak.

“Unless we all do our part and play our role, take responsibility and change our behaviours, continue to practice our known non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing face masks, practicing social and physical distancing, we will not be able to slow the transmission,” he said.

Dr Sim also pointed out that the sheer number of Covid-19 cases currently recorded in the state may still put tremendous pressure to the hospitals too.

He noted that Sarawak today reported 1,216 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with the mostly coming from the Greater Kuching area.

He also reminded Sarawakians to be aware of fake news and false information being spread around social media, referring to a message widely circulated in Whatsapp today in which he was touted to be talking about a cluster known as the Taiyo cluster, which had 190 positive cases, and people from Kuching, Samarahan and Serian were being linked to it.

Following the spread of the message, Dr Sim clarify that while there were positive Covid-19 cases linked to Taiyo, a factory operating to in Sama Jaya Free Industrial Zone, that happened a few months ago in June and not today or very recently.

“June 2, when the cases linked to the factory happened, was pre Delta variant days and pre scaling up of vaccination. August 12, when the post was shared or spread around, is post Delta variant, post scaling up of vaccination,” he said.

“With more than 1,216 cases (mostly from Greater Kuching) in Sarawak today, we do not need misinformation. Evil intentions,” he said.