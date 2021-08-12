Bersih questions move to limit attendance for upcoming Parliament sitting

KUCHING (Aug 12): The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih 2.0) has questioned the move to limit parliament attendance for the upcoming session beginning Sept 6.

In a press statement yesterday, it said it viewed seriously the remarks by Dewan Rakyat Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon on Tuesday, that the number of individuals including MPs allowed to be present would be decided as a preventive measure against the spread of Covid-19.

“Is the proposal to limit the attendance of MPs to the Dewan Rakyat one of the attempts to delay and further postpone the sitting of the Parliament?

“Or is this a move to prevent the motion of confidence against the Prime Minister from running smoothly and fairly?” it said.

Bersih 2.0 also urged the Health Ministry (MOH) and the Dewan Rakyat to take proactive measures to encourage the institution of parliament to function safely and to “curb the repetitive and redundant reasons of Covid-19 to hinder the democratic checks and balances of national policies”.

It said amendments to the Standing Orders must be expedited to allow parliamentary sittings and Parliamentary Committee meetings to be held either virtually or in hybrid mode.

At the same time, Bersih 2.0 also called on Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah “to be professional in discharging his duties and to remain politically neutral”.

“MOH and the Covid-19 pandemic should not be used for the political interests of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government to circumvent the vote of confidence in Parliament.

“Furthermore, if the DG of Health is not even able to bring the Covid-19 virus under control in one confined area of Parliament building for very important parliamentary sittings, can we actually expect him to be able to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide?” it said.

Mohd Rashid had said the decision to limit Parliament attendance next month is to ensure the upcoming session runs smoothly and to prevent Covid-19 transmissions as in the case of what had transpired during the recent special five-day sitting.

“Learn from what happened durign the recent special sitting. We need more solid prevention measures in place,” he was quoted in Bernama.