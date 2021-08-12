CanSino vaccine to arrive in Sabah next week

KUDAT: Sabah is set to receive 200,000 doses of CanSino vaccine next week.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor said that the first delivery of the single-dose vaccine, is scheduled to arrive next week.

He added that Sabah had asked for 1.8 million doses of vaccines from the minister in charge of the vaccine supplies, Khairy Jamaluddin who is also the Science, Technology and Innovation minister.

Hajiji also said that one of the means to fight the pandemic in Sabah now is through vaccinating the citizens of the state.

“We also need to ensure the SOP is implemented continuously. We must take care of cleanliness, and not carry out activities that would encourage people to group together. Only by doing this can we reduce the infections in Sabah. We are worried now because since the last week or two, there has been drastic increase (of cases),” he said.