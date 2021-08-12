Chan Phan Chan resigns from PSB following reappointment as pemanca

SARIKEI (Aug 12): Chan Phan Chan has announced his resignation as a member and advisor of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Sarikei.

This follows his recent reappointment as pemanca for the Chinese community in Sarikei District.

In a brief press statement sent via WhatsApp, Chan said that his resignation from the party was with immediate effect.

“My decision to resign from PSB is also to heed the advice of the Sarikei Resident (Felicia Tan Ya Hua) that community leaders ought to be apolitical,” explained Chan, who was formerly Sarikei District Council chairman.

He thanked Repok assemblyman Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii for endorsing his reappointment as a community leader and pledged to carry out his duties and responsibilities accordingly.

Chan was first appointed pemanca for the Sarikei District Chinese community in July 2017 when PSB was still known as the United People’s Party (UPP) and was a Gabungan Parti Sarawak-friendly party.

Since mid-2019, PSB has been an Opposition party.